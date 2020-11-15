David "Dave" Gibson Jr., of Greeley passed away November 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born on June 28, 1943 to David Sr. and Gladys (Weiderspan) Gibson in Evans, Colorado. Dave was the eldest of two children. He grew up in the Greeley-Evans community and graduated from Evans High School in 1961. Dave owned his own construction company where he built many commercial buildings and residential homes in the Greeley and surrounding areas. After retiring from his construction business, he worked for ten years with the Weld County Public Works Department where he finally retired in 2018. On December 16, 1967, Dave married Leola "Lee" Asselin of Greeley, where they spent 45 years building a beautiful life together before Lee passed away. Dave loved attending the Colorado Eagles hockey games, fishing, golfing, and skiing. His biggest pride and joy was watching his grandchildren grow up and spending time with his family. He will be forever missed by his four children, Shelli Randall and husband Frank, Brian Gibson and wife Tatia, Jamie Gibson-Gallegos and husband Art, Nicole Graber and husband Jason all of Greeley; eight grandchildren, Nicolas, Christopher and Joshua Gibson, Harper Gibson-Gallegos, Stephanie Ouderkirk, Calvin Ironmonger, Jacob and Lucas Gallegos and three great grandchildren, Josephine "Josie" and Bradley Gibson and Ripley Ouderkirk; his sister Jeanie Keil and husband Fred of Castle Rock, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dave is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Leola "Lee" Gibson and both of his parents. A Life Celebration Memorial will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley. Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are to be observed. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.adamsoncares.com

