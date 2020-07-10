David Lee Huffman, 74, of Greeley and Montrose, Colorado, passed away on June 29, 2020. He was born April 11, 1946, in Norton, Kansas. David moved to Colorado with his parents, Otto and Wanda (Walbridge) Huffman, and six siblings in August 1950. David graduated from Evans High School in 1964, the first member of his family to graduate. Drafted into the United States Army in May 1966; he served two years as a military police officer in England, Germany, and Spain. He graduated from the Colorado Law Enforcement Academy in 1970. On October 3, 1969, David married Sharon Kay Burgess in Greeley, Colorado. They were married 50 years and had two children, Lori and Chad. He worked for Weld County 30 years. David worked three years as a deputy sheriff followed by the Greeley Police Department. He was asked to form Weld County's Social Services' welfare fraud unit and subsequently created the child support unit, working there 27 years. After retiring from Weld County, he worked for Adams County child support for 11 years. David was a life-time member of Sunnyview Nazarene Church in Greeley, followed by Montrose Church of the Nazarene. His passion was raising horses, cows, and calves. In his spare time, you would find him at the pasture. David is survived by his wife Sharon; children Lori Roberts, and Chad and wife Julie Huffman all of Montrose, Co.; grandchildren Preston and Dallas Roberts, Victoria, Emily, and William Huffman; sister Mary Lynn of Greeley, Co.; best friend/adopted brother Darrell Dennis and wife Lela of Lingle, Wyoming, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Eldon, Dean, Glen, Harold and John and brother in law Danny Lynn. Life Celebration Memorial will be held at 3 pm, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado. Memorial contributions may be made to Montrose First Church of Nazarene in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home 2000 47th Ave Greeley 80634

