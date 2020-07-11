David Paul Stanley of LaSalle passed away on June 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Akron, Ohio and has lived in Colorado for 52 years. David served as a Wireman for the U.S. Marine Corps from 1964-1967 including a year of service in the Vietnam War. Upon his honorable discharge from the service, he worked as an electrician as a member of the IBEW Local 68. He earned his Masters Electrician License and retired in 2007. He is survived by his 4 children, Aaron Stanley, Kyle Stanley, Kevin Stanley, and Laura McGhghy. The Celebration of Life will be held post the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's memory to Alcoholics Anonymous South Club 2608 7 th Ave. Garden, City, CO 80631.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store