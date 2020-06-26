David Wayne Glover passed away on Father's Day, June 21, 2020 at the age of 66. Dave is survived by his mother, Genny Glover, his sons Josh and wife, Maryna, Jon and wife, Jennifer, and Brock and wife, Holly, his grandchildren Devyn (15), Hudson (13), Reagan (11), Ashlynn (9), Landon (7), Hadley (6), Ashton (5), Ryker (2), and Karina (1), his brother, Gary Glover and sister-in-law, Kara, and his sister, Pam Bruns, and brother-in-law Scott, as well as numerous extended family members. Dave is preceded in death by his dad, Bud Glover, and sister, Carolann. Services will be held at Grace Community church in Loveland on Saturday, 6/27 at 11:00am, followed by a reception at Mehaffey Park. Please RSVP here: https://forms.gle/YDcqjaUtTVJYoQPv5. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund. Please visit www.VesseyFuneralService.com to read Dave's full obituary and leave a memory or condolence for the family.

