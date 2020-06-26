Deborah "Debbie" Jo Baker, 66, passed away June 13, 2020, in her Greeley home from complications of diabetes. Debbie was born June 26, 1953, in Bardstown, Ky. In 1962, she and her family moved to Greeley, where she attended Trinity Lutheran School, John Evans and Greeley Central. Debbie loved animals, needlework, gardening, and most of all her grandkids. She worked alongside her sister Sherry at Country Crafts Needlework Shop for 36 years. Debbie also provided family daycare for many members of the Baker clan, children and pets alike, creating wonderful memories for all involved. She is survived by her mother, Jeannette Elaine Baker (Vedin); son, Christopher Bopp (Hollie); daughter, Brita Perry (Joe); grandchildren, Briana Troudt, Skylar Bopp, Ethan Anderson, and Emelia Perry; and her three sisters, Jacqueline E. Wiegel, Suzanne M. Baker, and Sherry J. Baker. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Baker, who passed away Feb. 18, 2000. Inurnment and a family-only memorial gathering are planned at Linn Grove Cemetery, Greeley at a later date. To leave condolences with Debbie's family visit NCCcremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store