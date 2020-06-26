Deborah Jo "Debbie" Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah "Debbie" Jo Baker, 66, passed away June 13, 2020, in her Greeley home from complications of diabetes. Debbie was born June 26, 1953, in Bardstown, Ky. In 1962, she and her family moved to Greeley, where she attended Trinity Lutheran School, John Evans and Greeley Central. Debbie loved animals, needlework, gardening, and most of all her grandkids. She worked alongside her sister Sherry at Country Crafts Needlework Shop for 36 years. Debbie also provided family daycare for many members of the Baker clan, children and pets alike, creating wonderful memories for all involved. She is survived by her mother, Jeannette Elaine Baker (Vedin); son, Christopher Bopp (Hollie); daughter, Brita Perry (Joe); grandchildren, Briana Troudt, Skylar Bopp, Ethan Anderson, and Emelia Perry; and her three sisters, Jacqueline E. Wiegel, Suzanne M. Baker, and Sherry J. Baker. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Baker, who passed away Feb. 18, 2000. Inurnment and a family-only memorial gathering are planned at Linn Grove Cemetery, Greeley at a later date. To leave condolences with Debbie's family visit NCCcremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northern Colorado Crematory
700 8th Street
Greeley, CO 80631
970-351-0130
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved