Debra Lynn Wall, 69, of Greeley, passed away on November 13, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. She was born to Gene and Joyce (Kraft) Swetzig on September 30, 1951 in Greeley, Colorado. She attended and graduated from Greeley Central High School. She worked at Aims Community College as Office Manager until her retirement in early 2000. Debra loved cross country skiing, hiking, traveling and the outdoors. She loved being around people and enjoyed the company of her family and friends. Debra enjoyed her pets and loved being around animals. Debra was passionate about cooking and her family was fond of her amazing lasagna and cherry cheesecakes. She enjoyed participating in the Relay For Life
walks and events. She will be deeply missed. Debra is survived by her husband of 50+ years, Michael Wall; children, Travis Wall and Ashley Wall (Korey Hefferon); sister, Shaleen "Bonnie" (Lee) Martinez and many other friends and family. She was a mentor and an inspiration to many; she will be deeply missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Karen Barkley and Sharon Thompson. Memorial contributions in Debra Wall's name can be made to American Cancer Society
in Care Of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Debra's family, www.adamsoncares.com
Life Celebration Memorial will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue in Greeley. The service will be live streamed as well, https://youtu.be/OlfK4zujkto