Deirdre Shelagh Fagan
Deirdre Shelagh Fagan, 66, of Greeley, Colorado passed away on October 30 , 2020 at the UC Health Hospital in Greeley, CO with her family at her bedside. The youngest of five children, she was born in Estes Park, Colorado on May 28, 1954. Shelagh was raised in Fort Collins, CO. where her family settled after the death of her father in 1956. After graduating from Fort Collins High School, she earned a degree in nursing at the University of Northern Colorado, in Greeley. Shelagh also completed advanced studies in California earning the title of Nurse Practitioner in Women's Health. She spent her entire career in Greeley using her knowledge to help others heal. Shelagh loved animals and always had cats and dogs at her feet. If you wish to donate in Shelagh's name, a gift to your local animal shelter would be appreciated. Due to Covid, a memorial service will be planned for a later date. You may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
