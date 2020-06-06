Delfido Gurule, 82, of Evan's passed away peacefully at home with family on his 82nd birthday. Delfido was born in La Cienega, N.M. to Enrique and Jaunita Gurule. He Married Mary Alice Brazfield and had 4 children. They moved to Colorado in 1960 to raise their family. He worked for Great Western/Amalgamated Sugar for over 40 years. Delfido loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved watching wrestling, and NFL football especially the Raiders. He spent lots of time with grandchildren, Danny Gurule and Bobbi Garza-Espinoza and families. He helped Bobbi raise son, Delray Garza. He will be truly missed by many. Delfido is survived by his ex-wife, Mary Alice; children, Kelly Duran (Brent), Anthony "Tony" Gurule (Cindy), Kathy Gurule (Mike Sheetz), Donna Valencia (Rick); seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brothers in New Mexico, Enrique Gurule, Daniel Gurule, Jojo Gurule, Archie Gurule and Gilbert Gurule. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Nazario Gurule; and sisters Celia Montoya, Juanita L. Flores, and Lucinda Gurule. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

