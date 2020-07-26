Delores "Dee" Lutz passed away peacefully the morning of July 21st at Grace Pointe in Greeley, CO. She was born May 24, 1930 to Jake and Katherine (Schneider) Schmidt and grew up in the Windsor area eventually graduating from Windsor High School in 1948. On June 24th of 1951, she married Wayne Lutz in Windsor. Her careers included working in the family Community Cold Storage, Leiser's Corner Drug, The Bank of Colorado, and countless hours volunteering in Windsor elementary schools assisting in the library and reading groups. She was a member of the Windsor Firettes helping with community outreach of the volunteer Windsor Fire Department. She is best remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend; there was always room for you at her table. The tradition of living room floor pizza picnics was started early and carried-on with her great-grandchildren. Those who were blessed to know her are forever grateful for her teachings of love. Delores is survived by her son Steve (Kay) Lutz and her daughter Kate (Fred) Casten of Windsor, CO. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, parents Jake and Katherine, son Gerald, and brother Raymond. A private family burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Windsor Food Bank in care of Mark's Funeral Services, 9293 Eastman Park Dr, Windsor, CO 80550. Online condolences maybe made at www.marksfuneralservice.com

