Denise Ortega, 59, lost her battle with diabetes on September 4, 2020. A service will be held on September 21, 2020 at The Timberline Church in Windsor, 360 Crossroads Blvd, at 11:00 a.m. There is a restriction on the number able to attend so family asks that you please call 970-686-5805 to ensure your seating. There will be a celebration of life from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Windsor American Legion, 624 Ash Street, please stagger visits during this time to accommodate all those that wish to extend their condolences to the family. Both locations will be following COVID precautions and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of Señor Jalapeño and sent to 1039 Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store