Dennis D. Triplett, 61, of Greeley formerly of Rangely, CO passed away Sept. 7, 2020. Dennis was born in Sterling to Janice & Jack Triplett. He attended school in La Salle, graduated from Valley High School in Gilcrest 1977. He served in the U.S. Army for 3 years, attended U.N.C. in Greeley, and taught High School Chemistry and Science. He liked teaching in small schools. He taught in Mayer, AZ for 10 years then back to Colorado. He taught in several high schools, ending in Rangely, Co. Dennis changed careers and worked in security for the coal mine in Rangely. Survivors mother, Janice Triplett; brother, Rod/wife Sue; brother-in-law, Marc Jones; 3 nieces, Deirdre, Sara, (Dereck), Ava; 6 nephews, Sam, Rodrick, Derrick, Chris, Cole, Maddox. Preceded in death by father and sister. Memorial service will be outdoors at the Shepherd of the Valley in LaSalle 225 S 6th St. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00am. Please practice public mask wearing protocol

