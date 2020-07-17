1/1
Diane Ulvang
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With anguish, we must announce the passing of Diane Marie Ulvang, who died peacefully at her home in Johnstown, Co after an extended illness. She was surrounded in love by her family and her husband of 63 years. Diane was born July 19, 1937 in Los Angeles, CA to Guy and Jane Hendrickson. She enlisted in the Air Force in 1955 after high school, where she served as a flight attendant flying to Europe, Africa, and England. She and John married in 1956, and the two raised and inspired four Children: Libby, John, Karen, and David. Ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren mark the loving family Diane so cherished. She received a B.A from CSU and a master's degree in social work from DU, completing both degrees in three years. She worked for Larimer County doing victim's assistance, mental health, and services to help persons with substance abuse. She was a volunteer for many groups such as Partners, Bridges, and safe houses for women. For this volunteer work, she was awarded the Thousand Points of Light award by President G. H. Bush. She was always available, a friend to hundreds and she worked for various veterans' groups, the Church, The Republican Party, and many other volunteer groups. A memorial service will be held at Dreams and Dragon Flies. 5194 Weld County Road 50, Johnstown at 4 PM July 26th. Donations to the Country Gospel Cowboy Church of Johnstown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Dreams and Dragon Flies
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved