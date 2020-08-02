Donald Eugene Altergott, of Roggen, passed away July 22, 2020. Don was born November 4, 1936, to Charles and Mary (Drieth) Altergott, in Loveland, Colorado. Don attended Prospect Valley High School and proudly served in the Army for over four years. He worked for the Prospect Implement, Inc. in Prospect Valley, Colorado. The family owned and managed business was started in 1942 by his father, Carl. Don joined the business in the mid-60's after his service in the Army and took over a decade later. Don may have been a successful business owner, but he was a farmer at heart. He would spend long days at the shop helping customers, then head outside to work a bit more. He was a humble man that would always underestimate his crop and almost always outperform. Don was a highly intelligent and extremely patient man. He could fix nearly anything, and if he could not fix it, then it was time to be tossed. Don was also incredibly determined. He loved working on old cars and tractors. He was dependable and willing to help anymore in need, including strangers. He loved the Prospect Valley community and was a strong supporter of local FFA, SE Weld County Fair, and school functions. He had an incredible sense of humor and was always smiling, both of which will be sorely missed. Don is survived by his son Tim Altergott, his daughters, Traci Wielend and Terri Ewing, grandchildren, Justin Ewing, Jared Ewing and Jake Wieland, great grandchildren, Jayden Ewing and Emma Ewing, a brother, Charles Altergott, and a sister, Mary Jane Glantz. He is preceded in death by his wife, Toby Altergott, and his parents, Charles and Mary Altergott. The family would like to thank the care givers from Keene Clinic and Compassus Hospice, Palliative Care and Home Health for their compassionate care of Don.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store