1/1
Donald Altergott
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Eugene Altergott, of Roggen, passed away July 22, 2020. Don was born November 4, 1936, to Charles and Mary (Drieth) Altergott, in Loveland, Colorado. Don attended Prospect Valley High School and proudly served in the Army for over four years. He worked for the Prospect Implement, Inc. in Prospect Valley, Colorado. The family owned and managed business was started in 1942 by his father, Carl. Don joined the business in the mid-60's after his service in the Army and took over a decade later. Don may have been a successful business owner, but he was a farmer at heart. He would spend long days at the shop helping customers, then head outside to work a bit more. He was a humble man that would always underestimate his crop and almost always outperform. Don was a highly intelligent and extremely patient man. He could fix nearly anything, and if he could not fix it, then it was time to be tossed. Don was also incredibly determined. He loved working on old cars and tractors. He was dependable and willing to help anymore in need, including strangers. He loved the Prospect Valley community and was a strong supporter of local FFA, SE Weld County Fair, and school functions. He had an incredible sense of humor and was always smiling, both of which will be sorely missed. Don is survived by his son Tim Altergott, his daughters, Traci Wielend and Terri Ewing, grandchildren, Justin Ewing, Jared Ewing and Jake Wieland, great grandchildren, Jayden Ewing and Emma Ewing, a brother, Charles Altergott, and a sister, Mary Jane Glantz. He is preceded in death by his wife, Toby Altergott, and his parents, Charles and Mary Altergott. The family would like to thank the care givers from Keene Clinic and Compassus Hospice, Palliative Care and Home Health for their compassionate care of Don.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved