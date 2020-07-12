Don "Coach" Foster, 84, of LaSalle, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. Don is survived by his wife Barb; children, Rob (Joanie), Kevin (Sandy), Erin, Wes, and Cooper Foster, Greg, and Terry Story, and Cheryl Munger; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; and a large loving extended family. A Celebration of Life will be at 1-5pm on Saturday, August 8 at LaSalle Depot. To leave condolences with Don's family visit NCCcremation.com

