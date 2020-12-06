Donald Dean Kipp, 89 of Keenesburg, CO passed away on December 3, 2020. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Dean was born on March 28, 1931 to William F. and Daisy L ( Dean) Kipp. He grew up in the Keenesburg area and after completing his education, he worked with his dad and brothers on the farm. He joined the Army in February 1953 and in July he married the love of his life Barbara Jean Mallory. Shortly after the wedding, he was shipped overseas to serve his time in the military for the next 18 months. Dean was discharged from the Army in February 1955. He began working on a dairy in the Keenesburg area. In January 1956, a daughter was born, Sharon Marie. Dean later worked on a dairy in the Wiggins area. This is when a son, Danny Ray was born in March 1957. Dean began working for the Ysidro Dairy in Fort Morgan in 1958 until 1963. Another daughter was born in to the family in July of 1963, Darla Joan. Soon after Darla arrived, the family moved back to the Keenesburg area where Dean became employed by the Gingerich Turkey farm. In January 1969, he started working for the Weld Central High School as a custodian and school bus driver. A perfect fit for him as he loved the companionship of the students and staff. Dean was a friend to everyone. Dean retired in March 1995, but this didn't slow him down. He enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos, the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Rockies. He loved woodworking in his shop. Dean enjoyed gardening in the summer and was proud of all the tomatoes he could grow and give away. He loved Christmas time and was adamant about decorating his yard so everyone in the community could enjoy the lights. Dean enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles to help pass his time during cold weather. Dean is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean, and his children, Sharon (Bill) Lookhart of LaSalle, CO, Danny (Glenda) Kipp of Keenesburg, CO and Darla (Gene) Yamada of Spring Hill, KS. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Brandon Rodriguez of Greeley, Tasha (Nate) Huckfeldt of Greeley, Scott Kipp of Keenesburg, John Kipp of Trinidad, CO, Adam (Stephanie) Yamada of Commerce City, CO and Justin (Kayle) Yamada of Shawnee, KS. He is survived by 3 step-grandchildren, Danny Lookhart of Greeley, Dustin Lookhart of Evans, and Tasha Williamson of Fort Collins. Also surviving are 6 great granddaughters, 3 step great granddaughters and 2 step great grandsons. Dean is survived by a brother, Paul of Pinedale,WY and two sisters, Eva Davis of Greeley and Cecelia Warren of Cedaredge,CO. He was preceeded in death by his parents, William F. and Daisy Kipp and 3 brothers, William Kipp, Jr. Robert Kipp, and Charles Kipp. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prospect Community Church. Viewing will take place at Stoddard Mortuary from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

