Donald Richard Meining died at his home near Platteville on June 25, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1922 on the family homestead southwest of Berthoud. He married Mary Jane Edwards in Berthoud on March 29, 1941 and they raised six children. Don spent his entire life along the northern Colorado Front Range. Besides the Berthoud home place he and his family farmed in the Mead and Platteville areas as well as operating mountain cattle ranches in North Park, Allenspark and Masonville. He remained actively involved in farming and ranching well into his nineties. He was one of the last great old-time cattlemen, and had an excellent eye for fine quality horses and Angus cattle. Don was a board member of Central Weld County Water District for 38 years, along with being on the board of Carter Lake Filter Plant. He was a lifetime member of the American Angus Association and was a member of numerous farm and ranch trade organizations. Don is survived by sons Steve (Teresa) of Vancouver, Washington, Ron (Kristy) of Longmont, Scott (Gayle) of Platteville, Rob (Cindy Coven) of Platteville, and Jim also of Platteville; ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane, daughter Jana, brother Wilfred, sister Ruby, and his parents. A visitation will take place on Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel, 326 Terry St. Longmont, CO 80501. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Blue Jacket Society through the FFA https://coloradoffafoundation.org/blue-jacket-society/ or donations can be mailed to Colorado FFA Foundation PO Box 1000 Greeley, CO 80632. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.

