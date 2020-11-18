1/1
Donald Schluter
1931 - 2020
Donald William Schluter, 88, of Greeley passed away peacefully Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born December 23, 1931 in Pierce, Colorado to Richard and Helen Schluter. He was the youngest of nine and grew up working on the family farm. In April of 1952 he married the love of his life Darlene Peterson at Park Congregational Church and was married for 67 years. Don served as a regional field technician for Mountain Bell for 38 years before retiring in 1992. Don loved spending time with family and friends. Whether it was golfing with friends at the Elks club or watching his boys play their sports he was a committed family man. He and Darlene had four boys, Greg, Randy, Steve, and Rod, nine grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers and sisters, wife Darlene, and son Greg. Private inurnment at Linn Grove Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave. Greeley, CO 80634. Friends are encouraged to leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
