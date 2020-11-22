Donna J. Krupsky, 76, was born June 12, 1944 in Flint Michigan to Violet Krupsky. Donna was lovingly raised by her grandparents Stanley and Pauline Krupsky. She was affectionately known as "Gigi" and was surrounded by Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Donna attended the Butte, ND High School. While in high school, she was a member of the cheerleading squad. Her wonderful smile and infectious laughter would light up any event. Donna was employed by Hewlett Packard in Colorado for many years in Logistics. During this time, she worked at the Greeley and Loveland locations. She was joined in holy matrimony with Leonard Perekrestenko, to this union two sons were born. They later divorced but remained good friends. Donna later married Lawrence Lockman and she was a devoted wife and caregiver until his death. She enjoyed his children and extended family. Donna's favorite things included amusement parks, the crazier the ride the better, cooking delicious food and finding the perfect gift for any occasion. Her birthday cakes were amazing! Trains complete with cars and caboose, trumpeting elephants, football fields and comic book heroes. She enjoyed most of all decorating for and celebrating Christmas. Her home would become a winter wonderland of sparkling lights and holiday sounds. She also adopted many dogs from the Humane Society that were her cherished companions. Donna departed this life November 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by: her mother, grandparents, aunts and uncles and one great-grandson. She leaves behind: her two sons; Rod (Janice) Perekrestenko, Bryce Perekrestenko, three grandchildren; Marcus, Tanya and her husband, and Lhandri; two great-granddaughters and many cousins and friends. The family will hold a private gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you honor Donna's love languages of cooking and gift giving by preparing your favorite meal or donating to your favorite charity
in her name.