Doris Selle

Doris Maxine Selle, 89, of Greeley, Colorado, formerly of Atwood, Illinois, passed away on September 25, 2020, at her residence in the Brookdale Assisted Living facility in Greeley. A Life Celebration service will be held at 11:00am Friday, October 9, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home. Burial and graveside services will be at 1:00pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Mackville Cemetery in Atwood, Illinois. Maxine was born on January 25, 1931, in Atwood, Illinois, to Ted and Olive (Neal) Jay. She married Charles "Bus" Selle on October 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on November 16, 1997. She is survived by two sons, Stephen (Debbie) Selle of Arvada, Colorado, and Brian (Sondra) Selle of Hannibal, Missouri, and one daughter, Ann (Jim) Blush of Eaton, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Matt (Jen) Selle, Brooke (Ted) Geraghty, Brandon (Amber) Selle, Clint (Adrienne) Selle, Rob (Lori) Blush, Justin (Leslie) Selle, and Jamie (Daniel) Lombardelli; eleven great-grandchildren, Caden Selle, Austin Lombardelli, Addison Blush, Danica Selle, Keira Selle, Brianna Blush, Sam Selle, Landon Selle, Brennan Selle, Declan Geraghty, and Harrison Selle. She is also survived by a sister, Phyllis Stephenson, of Tuscola, Illinois and a brother, Art (Sonya) Jay, of Findlay, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister, Marlene Stalter. Maxine graduated from Atwood-Hammond High School in 1949. She was a longtime member of the Atwood Baptist Church where she was active in the choir, Women's Guild, Bible Study, and provided special music. She and her husband, Bus, farmed in the Ivesdale and Atwood areas for many years before their retirement. After her husband's death, she moved to Greeley, Colorado, and became an active member and volunteer of the Greeley Assistance League where she enjoyed working at the Bargain Box for many years. She was a member of the Greeley Wesleyan Church (Generations Church) where she sang with the Senior Choir and was a longtime member of the Wednesday Women at One Bible Study. Maxine spent many summer vacations camping with family in the mountains until 1975 when she and her husband built a vacation home near Buena Vista, Colorado. They enjoyed many summers there and also many winters at Lake Okeechobee, Florida, before Bus passed away. She enjoyed reading, playing the piano, singing, Bible study, painting, thrift stores and garage sales, bicycling, feeding and watching the birds, and trips to the mountains. Friends may leave condolences at www.adamsoncares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store