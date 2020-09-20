Doris Mae Usher, 93, resident of Westlake Garden Square Assisted Living and formerly Greeley Place, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from a brain aneurysm. She was born October 26, 1926 in Spring Hill, Minnesota to Alfred and Olivia Winter, the oldest of 8 children. The family moved to Postville, Iowa. Doris married Everett Usher and they had 3 sons. The family moved to Colorado where Doris worked for Gates Rubber and later at the Brighton Safeway where she was a cashier before retiring in 1986. Doris was an avid bowler, frequently bowling at many state and national tournaments and winning two gold medals at the Colorado Senior Games. She was a proficient bridge player, loved going to dances and concerts, watching the Broncos/ Rockies and traveling. After she retired, she went on several cruises and also traveled throughout Europe while her son Mike and his family were in England on a Fulbright teacher program. Doris often said she was proud of "my three sons" and their accomplishments. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers Eugene Winter and Eldred Winter, a sister Eileen Smith, sister in law Janet Winter and brother in law Larry Mason, 2 daughters in law Pearl (Mike) Usher and Kelly (Brian) Usher, 2 grandchildren at birth, and a great grandson Adam Usher. She is survived by her sons Michael (Nancy) of Greeley, Steven (Rosemary) of Gilbert AZ, Brian (Christine) of Littleton, 5 grandchildren Jennifer, Jeremy, Nicholas (Tahnee) Trevor and Drew Usher, 3 great grandsons Jaysun, Mason and Logan Usher and sisters Ione Burnett, Gloria Mason, Carol Stahr and brother Marvin Winter, and many nieces and nephews. A Life Celebration will be held 2:00pm Friday, September 25, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to GDUSBC (youth bowling assn) or Garden Square Westlake in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 W. 47 Ave., Greeley, Colorado 80634. Friends may leave condolences at www.adamsoncares.com.

