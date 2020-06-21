Dorothy was baptized and confirmed in the Preston Lutheran Church in rural Nome, ND. Attended 8 years of grade school in the Birkland School, Ransom County ND, three years of high school in Fort Ransom and one year in Enderlin where she graduated from High School. She attended Interstate Business College in Fargo, ND and worked as a secretary in Provo, Utah for two years. She was also a secretary to the Dickey County Agent, Secretary to the President of UND Ellendale Branch College, in Ellendale, ND. She worked at the First National Bank in Ellendale for several years, sold insurance and had her own income tax business. Dorothy lived in Verona, ND for 12 years with husband, Bob, and then Ellendale, ND for 39 years where they owned and operated a small grain farm and raised Registered Angus cattle. Later moved to Greeley, Colorado in 1999 and Loveland in 2016. She was a member of the Verona American Legion Auxiliary, Dakota Club, of Ellendale ND. Dorothy was a charter member of a Lutheran church in Provo, Utah, a member of St John's Lutheran Church. Verona, ND, Christ the King Lutheran Church in Ellendale ND and Our Saviors Lutheran church in Greeley, CO. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir circles, Bible studies, Helping Hands, Gentle Hearts, and helped with office work. Volunteered for cancer drives, 100 club, Tree of Memories, Dollars for scholars. Hospice and Palliative Care of Northern Colorado volunteer for 10 years. "I loved my family, extended family and friends." Survived by sons, Russell, Loveland, John (Sharon) Eaton, David, Wyoming; daughter Jean (Jim) Kalispell, MT; sister-in-law, Joyce Fergus Falls, MN; son-in-law, the Honorable, Robert Castor, Laramie, WY; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Robert; daughter, Ruth; parents, Albin and Dagny Hilde; in-laws, Edwin and Eliza Long; 2 sisters, Constance and Mildred; Albin Jr., Roy; and 4 sister-in-laws. Inurnment is in City cemetery, Ellendale, ND.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store