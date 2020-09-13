1/1
Dorothy "Dottie Lou" Chrispen
1934 - 2020
Dorothy (Dottie Lou) Chrispen went to her heavenly home on September 8, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1934 in Eaton, Colorado to Herman and Lydia (Stroh) Bauming. She graduated from Kersey High School. On January 6, 1956, she married James (Jim) Chrispen in Greeley. He passed away July 21, 2011. Dottie Lou helped her parents farm and later worked for the College Laundry, Sanitary Laundry and retired from Kodak Of Colorado. She enjoyed trips to Branson, Memphis, and South Dakota. She was an Elvis fan and collector of Elvis memorabilia. Dottie Lou loved bowling with the IOF, the Independent Order of Foresters. Dottie Lou was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her children, Darin Chrispen of Greeley and Monika (Larry) Honstein of Fort Collins; her grandchildren, Megan Myrant of Greeley, Casi (James) Honstein-Hefner and Travis Honstein, all of Fort Collins; her great-grandsons, Urijah Myrant of Greeley and Darien Espino of Fort Collins; and a sister-in-law, Betty (Virgil) Lieuellen of Greeley. A Celebration of Dottie Lou's Life will be held at 1:30 pm, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Pioneer Post No. 2121, V.F.W., 2514 7th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80631. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Pioneer Post No. 2121, V.F.W.
Funeral services provided by
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
9703307301
