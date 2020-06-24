Dorothy Elrod

Dorothy L. (Reichert), Elrod, 80, of Aurora, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at home. She was born April 1940 to Jacob and Elise (Rohn) Reichert in Windsor, CO. She worked most of her life as a payroll specialist and bookkeeper. She graduated from Greeley High School in 1958. She died from Polycythemia Vera, Post Polycythemic End Stage Myelofibrosis w/severe anemia, Thrombocytopenia, Transfusion-dependent. Genealogy was her favorite past time as well as playing cards and board games such as Mexican Train, Skip bo, Bunco. She loved to travel and visit with family and friends. She was a member of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia. She was able to travel to Russia back in 2014. She is survived by her son Kevin L. Franklin and daughters Kelly S. (Franklin) Deering and Shelly L. (Franklin) Pixton. Her sisters and brother, Doris Schaefer, Pat Brunner (Leonard), Marvin Reichert, Janet Rudd (John), Nancy McComber (Ray), Jo-Ann Terriere (Albert). She had 6 grandchildren Derek Fisher (Crystal), Jacinda Fisher (Tyler Larsen) Cora Pixton, Kyler Franklin, Jordan Fisher and Shayna Franklin and 4 Great Grandchildren Autumn Fisher, Wyatt Fisher, Malakai Larsen and Akayla Larsen. She had 7 nieces and nephews, Tamara, Rodney, Christina, Joleen, Brett, Kyle and Ashley. She was preceded in death by Jacob Reichert, Elise (Rohn) Reichert, Margaret Reichert, Larry Reichert, Ex-husband Leroy R. Franklin, Daughter Sheri A. (Franklin) Fisher, Randy A. Schaefer, Jerry A. Schaefer and brother-in-law Gerald R. Schaefer. The celebration of life will be June 25, 11 - 2 pm. Immediate family only. First Baptist Church of Eaton 228 2nd St. Eaton CO 80615 The obituary available https://www.pfh-co.com/listings Cremation Service is provided by Parker Funeral Home and Crematory, Parker CO.

