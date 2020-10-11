Dorothy Etta March-Howard, 88, of Greeley, passed away September 29, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Greeley. Dorothy was born March 7, 1932, to George and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Winter. Dorothy grew up in a large family and was a Colorado native. Her family owned the Ebony Room Steakhouse, a fine dining restaurant in Greeley. She was a 1950 graduate of Windsor High School. Dorothy was a loving mother to her son, Kip, and a daughter, Kelli, and she treasured her grandchildren, Dalton and Clayton. In 1987 she met her life long partner, Wesley Howard and subsequently married him November 25, 2010. She was a dedicated employee at the Weld Mental Health Center for over fifty years. Dorothy enjoyed playing bridge crossword puzzles, reading and watching the Colorado Rockies. She was extremely quick witted, she was feisty until the end. She was a terrific cook who loved to prepare Sunday dinners for family. Dorothy also loved to travel with Wes and her sisters; Hawaii was a favorite destination. She is survived by her husband Wes, son, Kip (Kerry) March, daughter, Kelli Dyrud, and grandchildren, Dalton and Clayton Dyrud. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents George and Elizabeth, sisters, Esther Krum, Rose Nickerson, Frieda (John) Eastwood and Til (Edward) Denike, brothers, Samuel and Theodore Winter. A Memorial Service will be held on October 16, 2020, at the Allnutt Macy Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

