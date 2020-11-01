Dorothy Mae Price of Greeley, passed away on October 25, 2020 in Greeley. She was born May 11, 1929 in Humboldt, Nebraska to Howard E. and Mary M. (Taft) Arnold. Dorothy grew up in the Eastern Nebraska area. She married Harry Price on September 18, 1976 in Greeley. Dorothy was a homemaker and she owned and operated Mason Speed-o-mat in Greeley for many years and later worked for Eastman Kodak. Dorothy is survived by her son Dwight "Butch" Mason and wife Linda of Denver; her daughters Dorothy Parker and husband Gary of St. Francis, Kansas and Mary Koehler and husband Robert of Sharon Springs, Kansas; her brother Howard Arnold, Jr. and wife Kathy of Missouri; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Price; son, Ronald Mason and 3 brothers. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Polio Survivors Association in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home. Friends may send condolences to AdamsonCares.com.

