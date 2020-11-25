The world is your oyster and she was our Pearl.. Dorothy Elizabeth Rees, age 99 of Greeley passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19 th , 2020 at Columbine West Health and Rehab Facility in Fort Collins, Colorado. Dorothy was born on August 31 st , 1921 in Dallas Center, Iowa. Her parents Harry and Sadie Offenhauser preceded her in death as did her husband Gail and brother Buddy Offenhauser and sister Maye Paysen. Dorothy graduated from Dallas Center High School in 1939 where her class motto was "The Elevator to Success is not Running- Take the Stairs." She married Gail George Rees on September 22, 1940 and lived in Dallas Center. In 1958 they moved to Keenesburg, Colorado where they managed a poultry farm and then moved to Schuyler, Nebraska. In their retirement they managed apartments in Tucson, Arizona until finally settling in Greeley Colorado. Dorothy loved to travel and go on rides up to Estes Park to watch the Elk and see the aspen change color. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, caring for her loyal cat companion Duffy, watching the Colorado Rockies games and her favorite football team the Pittsburg Steelers. Go Steelers! As she got older she enjoyed strolling through the neighborhood chatting with her beloved neighbor friends. At the encouragement of her older sister she even dabbled at poetry writing, "At times my mind seems to draw blanks. It usually returns for which I give thanks. For a while I think I'll leave rhyming alone, while I rest my mind I'll resort to the phone." Dorothy is survived by her daughter Karan Jakel of Estes Park, Colorado and four sons, Gail Rees Jr. (Sharon) of Grimes, Iowa, Richard Rees (Pam) of Schuyler, Nebraska, Ted Rees (Candice) of Coolidge, Arizona, and John Rees (Cindy) of Fort Myers, Florida. She also leaves behind numerous Grandchildren, Great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dorothy was blessed to have received the gift of a long life's journey, learning something new every day and making people laugh and smile. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Brethren Cemetery in Dallas Center, Iowa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store