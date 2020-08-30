1/2
Dorothy Stewart
1922 - 2020
Dorothy Stewart passed Friday, August 21, 2020, at her home, The Bridge in Greeley, CO. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arvel, a daughter, Jan Ingham Speck and a grandson, Shane Stewart. Dorothy was born November 13, 1922 in the Ocean Park-Santa Monica, CA area to Thomas Rhea Hanton and Dora Catherine Prior. At age 10 she traveled to Denver, CO with her maternal grandmother Mary Mahon Prior during the dust bowl era. She told us several times about driving through a horrible dust storm to arrive in Denver on Vine Street where she lived with an extended family of Irish Catholic aunts, uncles, and cousins. She graduated with honors from East High School. She attended Denver University where she met Arvel. They were married on August 15, 1942 at St. Catherine's Chapel, St Malo, Allen's Park, CO. They lived the first 25 years of marriage on a family farm west of Ault, CO. During their marriage they made many trips to Ireland, toured Europe, cruised the Aegean, spent a Christmas in Hong Kong and visited China. Dorothy was a vanguard of non-traditional students in the 60's getting two degrees in English from what is now the University of Northern Colorado. She attended a summer graduate course at Cambridge University in England. Dorothy retired from twenty-seven years of teaching at Aims Community College. Prior to Aims she was an instructor at Windsor High School and Highland High School. While at Aims she was the recipient of the first two awards "Excellence in Teaching" from her peers and from the Instructional Administrators. She was the commencement speaker in June 1992. Dorothy retired in 1994 as Professor Emeritus. She served on the Greeley Human Relations Commission and she was a member of the Aims Foundation. Her children are Sheila (Dawn), Paul (Jeanette), David (Marsha) and Kathleen (Danny), Jan Speck (d). Grand children are Sean Stewart, Sara Roberts (Ian), Michael Ingam (Tara), Shane Stewart (d), and Christopher Stewart (Heather), Amanda Fleming (Jacob). Great grand children are Shawna Stewart, Zachary Stewart, Luke Stewart, Blake Stewart, Logan Stewart, Kyler Roberts, Camden Roberts, Greyson Ingham, Liam Stewart and Vivian Fleming. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences for the family can be placed at www.allnuttgreeley.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Service-Greeley
6521 W 20Th St
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 352-3366
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 29, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Heart and prayers to you and family
Kathleen Durham
Friend
August 29, 2020
In loving memory of a caring and wonderful lady who will be greatly missed by all. Condolences and love to the family. Susie W
Susie Wood
Friend
