Douglas Benton
1937 - 2020
Douglas A Benton, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 16, 2020, in Colorado Springs, CO. A memorial service will be on Tuesday, July 21, at 11:00 at Allnutt Funeral Home in Greeley, CO. Visitation is at 9:30. He was born June 3, 1937, in Greeley, Colorado to Wilbur and Georgia Kumleh Benton. He married Dorothy Brock on June 28,1964. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Charles Edward Benton. The most important part of Doug's life involved his faith and his family. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior in 1969. Dorothy was the love of his life, and his children and grandchildren are his most important accomplishments. He earned a B.A. in Science from the University of Wyoming, an M.S. at Colorado State University, and his Ph.D. from Arizona State University. He was a professor at Colorado State University in the College of Business for over 30 years and genuinely loved his students. He was an active member of Gideons International and the Evangelical Free Church. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Wilbur and Florence Benton of Eaton, CO; daughter and spouse, Sheryl and Wayne Larsen; son and spouse, William and Lori Benton; his grandchildren, Mitchell and Kristina Garner, Matthew Garner, Braiden and Brooke Garner, Aurora Garner, Bryson Garner, Michael Wagner, Jr., Hannah Wagner, and Elizabeth Benton; and his great-grandchildren, Beckham and Ryker Garner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Evangelical Free Church of Eaton, CO. or Gideons International.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
