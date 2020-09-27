Douglas Miller

Douglas Robert Miller, 41, of Evans, CO passed away on September 18, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center, Greely, CO. Douglas was born in Englewood, CO to Michael Neal Miller and Sharon (Campbell) Sparrow. He attended Englewood area schools and worked as a diesel mechanic for Western Equipment. Douglas married Brooke Arquitt on December 12, 2015 in Loveland, CO. Douglas had a passion for fixing and riding dirt bikes and ATVs. He was everyone's favorite mechanic and he liked helping people. Douglas enjoyed camping, especially in Red Feathers, CO. Above all else, he cherished spending time with his children and family. Douglas is survived by his wife Brooke; children, Destiny, Joshua, Adam, Kayla and Miles; parents Michael Miller and Sharon (Craig) Sparrow and numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Betty and Bob Campbell and uncles Steve and Dan Campbell. A Life Celebration Visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley, CO. Graveside service will be held at 10:00am at Fort Morgan Riverside Cemetery on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The family asks that wearing masks and social distancing be observed. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.adamsoncares.com.

