Douglas Slate

The Salamanca Slate family is sad to announce the death of Doug "Woody" Slate. He passed away due to kidney failure at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa OK on May 5th. He was 48 years old. Woody was raised in Ft. Lupton, attended FLHS and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. He enjoyed many summers and weekends working with his grandpa Tony on the farm in Platteville.Woody had a talent for tinkering and fixing things and settled in the Tulsa area working as a mechanic. We will remember Woody for his quick smile, his eagerness to help others, his friendliness and his love for his family. Woody is survived by his wife Sharon; his mom Margie Salamanca, his biological father Doug, his grandmother Margaret Salamanca, his brothers Carl (Christy) and David, his sister Risa and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his dad Floyd; his biological mother Linda, grandfather Tony Salamanca and sister Sherry Slate-Callender. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store