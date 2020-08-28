It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of a loving son, brother, uncle, and father Dre Lucero of Greeley, CO on August 11, 2020 at the age of 18. Dre was born on October 7, 2001 to Danielle Roberta Salazar & Adam Lucero. He will be lovingly remembered always by his parents, Danielle Roberta Salazar and Adam Lucero, sisters; Riyahh (Jadynne Gonzales) Lucero, Justice Lucero, Aubree Barger, brothers; Erik Martinez, Lennox and Jacoby Lucero, daughter; Aaliyah Lucero, grandparents; Manuel and Alicia Salazar, Fred Gonzales and Joann Lucero and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 and followed by Life Celebration at 11:00 a.m. Friday at Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Interment Eaton Cemetery. Reception following at the Moose Lodge. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

