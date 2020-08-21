Duane Joseph "Joey" Rogers, Jr., 47, of Greeley, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center. Joey was born April 2, 1973 in Orlando, Florida to Duane Joseph Rogers, Sr. and Charlotte Ann (St. John) Rogers. Joey grew up in Kissimmee, Florida where he graduated from Osceola High School in 1991. After graduation he joined the work force immediately. He welcomed a son (Trenton Joseph Rogers) in to the world in August of 1997. In April of 1998 he met His future wife (Lila) and Daughter (Allison Nicole Locke) at AMF Kissimmee Lanes. On July 4, 2001 he married Lila Marie Locke in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Aug 3rd 2002 He welcomed his second son (Duane Joseph Rogers III) in to this world. His family was everything to him and he worked incredibly hard every day to provide for them. He worked many jobs landscaper, pool cleaner, bowling alley mechanic, bowling lane installer and his hardest job yet being a stellar husband and father. He was an active member of the USBC and The greater Orlando bowling association. Where he ranked 4th in average and made the all star team. He bowled 19 perfect games of 300 and two 800 series. He holds the high series record of 869 at Highland Park Lanes. He was known as the golden hand or mr smooth to most of his bowling team mates. He won many tournaments and pot games along the way like the bakers tournament the masters tournament and the big Swiss was by far his favorite just to name a few. Joey loved bowling, golfing, Fishing and was an avid gardener. He loved all sports, and was a big Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos and NASCAR fan. He attended numerous Daytona 500 races and was part of the infield crew for half time events. Joey enjoyed being outdoors anywhere near water especially the ocean, mountains or doing yard work. He loved his animals, Jack and Chewy our Chi-Pooh puppy's and his cats, Sam and Pepper. Above all was the love Joey had for his family. He gave the best hugs. Joey is survived by his wife, Lila; daughter, Allison Locke (fiancée, John Michael Bosley) of Rifle, Colorado; two sons, Trenton Joseph Rogers of Orlando, Florida and Duane Joseph Rogers III of Greeley; parents, Duane Rogers, Sr. and Charlotte Rogers of Greeley; mother-in-law, Norma French of Greeley; sister, Stephanie Rogers of Kissimmee. Nieces Emily, Megan, Ashley, Sara, Jenna and Jessa and nephews Hank, Joshua and Camren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents William and Evelyn Rogers and Charles and Elizabeth St.John. Aunts Bertha and Sandy and uncles Bill and Al. Services will be held Aug, 22, 2002 at 2pm in Greeley, Co. at Stoddard funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to YABA or The Guillain Barre Foundation in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28th Street, Greeley, Colorado 80634. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.comto sign an online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store