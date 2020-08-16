Edith Hackett

Edith Margie Hackett passed quietly from this life on August 6, 2020 at the age of 96. Her family, though saddened by the loss, honors a life that was well-lived - selfless, useful and full of adventure. She was born to Lester and Agnes Bashor, the eldest of 5 children, in Longmont, CO. Her ancestors were pioneers who helped settle the St. Vrain Valley. Margie inherited their courage and grit. Her father eventually established the family on a cattle ranch in Grover. It was a tough life - twice their house burnt down, and they survived blizzards, drought and a lot of hard work. Margie went on to attend university and then nursing school in Ohio, graduating as a registered nurse. She excelled in her chosen profession, working in surgical units and emergency rooms for 4 decades. She began her career at a hospital in Denver, but during a vacation in Oregon she met her future husband Dick. They married in Portland in 1948, but sharing a love of travel they lived in several states before settling in Columbus, Ohio where Dick was from. They raised three daughters there. Although a working mom, Margie was both dedicated and tireless as she faithfully attended to the needs of her family. She and Dick retired and returned to Colorado in 1977, living in Greeley. They remained avid travelers and frequently hit the road to new and favorite destinations around the U.S. They also toured Europe twice. Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, her youngest daughter Nancy Hansberger, her sister Donna Sadar and her brother Bill Bashor. She is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Mark) Kellner and Candace Hackett, granddaughter Kate (Luke) Larson, grandson Zach (Demi) Hansberger, great grandsons Ledger and Kellan Larson, brothers Clint and Dave Bashor and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family celebration of Margie's life will be held at a later date. To leave condolences for the family visit adamsoncares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store