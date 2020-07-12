Passed away on Monday, July 5 in Brighton Colorado at the age 71. He was born to John Ramirez and Jenny Fajardo on September 23, 1948 in Denver, Colorado. He is survived by his daughter Denise Derosa ( Joey), daughter-in-law, Deanna (Richard Ramirez), 6 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, 3 Brothers: Steve Zamora, Ted Ramirez and Rick Ramirez, and 7 sisters: Elizabeth Bailon (Jesus), Mary Helen Gallegos (Richard), Alice Blair, Margaret Alo, Christine Baker ( Bill), Jean Katsuda, and Cindy Watanabe. He is preceeded in death by his parents, his wife Connie, his son Richard, his step mother Josephine Ramirez and 4 brothers: Charles Ramirez, Tom Zamora, Mario Ramirez and Tom Esquibel. John's occupation was painting. He owned his own painting business in California before moving back to Colorado. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Due to illness, John was a resident at Fairacres Manor in Greeley and then at Riverdale Health Care Center in Brighton where he passed away. John will be lovingly remembered for his sense of humor, his fun loving ways, and love for his family. He will be truly missed. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in the near future. May he rest in the sweet loving arms of our Lord.

