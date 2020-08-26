1/1
Eli Weber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eli's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eli Marshall Weber passed away August 21, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. He was born January 16, 1986 in Aurora. Eli grew up on a farm outside of Platteville. He had a passion for the outdoors, a love for animals and enjoyed spending time with his cousins on the farm and in the mountains. He was also very active in his church youth group and FFA. His other passions included welding, driving trucks and working on his demolition derby car. He spent the last 13 years living and working in Sterling. Eli is survived by his son, Gage; his parents, Marty and Susan; brother, Riley (wife, Rachel and children, Todd and Alice); and grandmother, Lorene Webber. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. August 27, 2020 at Fourway Baptist Church, 9966 CR 41 Fort Lupton, Colorado 80621. In memory of Eli, please consider a contribution to The Fourway Baptist Church Youth Group, 9966 CR 41 Fort Lupton, Colorado 80621. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stoddard Funeral Home
3205 West 28th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
9703307301
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stoddard Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved