Eli Marshall Weber passed away August 21, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. He was born January 16, 1986 in Aurora. Eli grew up on a farm outside of Platteville. He had a passion for the outdoors, a love for animals and enjoyed spending time with his cousins on the farm and in the mountains. He was also very active in his church youth group and FFA. His other passions included welding, driving trucks and working on his demolition derby car. He spent the last 13 years living and working in Sterling. Eli is survived by his son, Gage; his parents, Marty and Susan; brother, Riley (wife, Rachel and children, Todd and Alice); and grandmother, Lorene Webber. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Celebration of Life 11:00 a.m. August 27, 2020 at Fourway Baptist Church, 9966 CR 41 Fort Lupton, Colorado 80621. In memory of Eli, please consider a contribution to The Fourway Baptist Church Youth Group, 9966 CR 41 Fort Lupton, Colorado 80621. Please visit www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.

