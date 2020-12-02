Elisia Guadalupe Llamas, 37, of Greeley passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 due to a motor vehicle accident. Elisia was born November 22, 1983 in Greeley to Leonard Leroy and Loretta Jean (Padilla) Llamas. Elisia attended Greeley schools and most recently completed her certificate as a Pharmacy Technician from Aims Community College. She was scheduled to begin her new career on Monday for a local Pharmacy. Prior to a new career, Elisia was previously employed as a dispatcher for Fuzion and Affirm Oil companies of Greeley. Elisia loved working out, hiking in the mountains, calls with her kids, taking selfies and engaging with her circle of friends. She had an enormous, caring heart serving and engaging others and helping friends and family in their time of need. She was very proud of her children and their creativity in life. Elisia loved to cook Mexican food and enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved dog Bruno, especially during the holidays. You could catch Elisia wearing her signature red lipstick or wearing her favorite color purple, channeling her inner Apollonia as she loved Prince, or anything that sparkled to match her personality. Elisia was filled with the Holy Spirit as a child, baptized at Journey Church as an adult and was participating in a Bible study with her friends. Thankful to have shared her life are her children; Marcus Aragon, Taylor Martinez, Domingo (DJ) Garcia and Angelo (Bubba) Garcia; her parents, Leonard and Loretta Llamas, siblings; Leonard Llamas Jr., Ernest Llamas, Lorraine Llamas, Sasha Martinez and Dakota Llamas, and Grandma Maria Liva Martinez, her nephew, Andrew Llamas whom she had a special bond with, as well as other numerous nieces and nephews. Elisia was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Llamas and grandparents Alfred and Geraldine Llamas Memorial gifts may be made to the family to assist with services at GoFundMe.com. Life Celebration 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Upper Room Ministries, 919 18th Avenue, Greeley with cremation to follow. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

