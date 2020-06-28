Elizabeth "Liz" Fogg, 61, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home. She was born June 2, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois to Harriet (Johnson) and Larry Knee. Liz was born in Chicago, but her family moved to Greeley when she was a toddler and she lived in Greeley for the rest of her life except for a short time while she went to college and had a teaching job. Greeley was her home. On June 28, 1986, Liz married Rick Fogg in Greeley. Liz graduated from Greeley West High School in 1977 and then went on to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University where she earned her degree in Elementary Education. She did her student teaching on the Winnebago Reservation and then had her first teaching job in a one-room schoolhouse in the Sand Hills of Nebraska. When Liz returned to Greeley, she began working in the Dentistry and Family Health Care field. She worked at Family Physicians of Greeley for several years. Most recently, Liz and Rick were attending services at Generation Church in Greeley. Liz really enjoyed the high-energy music and services they provided. Liz enjoyed going to craft shows, completing crossword puzzles and loved anything Christmas. For twenty years Liz was a true hockey Mom. She loved nothing more than watching her two youngest sons on the ice. Liz really enjoyed going to the movie theater to check out all the new movies. Liz and Rick loved traveling and one of her favorite places to go was Universal Studios in Florida. Liz became a stepmom of three children upon her marriage to Rick. Liz was then able to fulfill her dream of being a mom through the adoption of her two youngest sons Tristan and Stefan. Liz is survived by her husband , Rick Fogg, Greeley; daughters, Jennifer Fogg and Sean Vicory, Greeley and Stacey and Daniel Tekansik, Greeley; sons, Eric and Jamie Fogg, Greeley, Stefan Fogg, Greeley and Tristan Fogg, Greeley; parents, Larry and Harriet Knee, Greeley; sister, Carolyn and Rob Thoma, Lincoln, Nebraska and seven granddaughters, Lexi MacElwain (23), Mara Fogg (20), Lily Garza (19), Kaydance Tekansik (15), Mia Fogg (14), Rheannon Zurasky (14) and Avaline Fogg (7). She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents. Services will be held on July 1, 2020 at 1:00pm at Generations Church in Greeley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Liz' memory to Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountain at either their website www.lfsrm.org or sent to their address, 363 S. Harlan, Suite 200, Denver CO 80226.

