Dedicated Wife, Mother; Double Prom Queen It is with deep sorrow that we inform of the passing of Elizabeth Lee Moore (Ritterhoff). Lee passed away peacefully and in the company of family members at Windsong Memory Care Community in Greeley, Colorado on July 11, 2020 following a valiant struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Lee is now with the Lord and her parents after living a full and meaningful life. She was devout, intelligent, classy and, most of all, gracious. She was a pure joy to be around, all the way up to her final days. Her family and many friends will miss her dearly. Lee was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 27, 1935 to Annette Elizabeth Ritterhoff and Dr. Robert J. Ritterhoff. She attended Clifton Elementary School and Hughes High School, the same high school her mother attended in the late 1930's. She was named Prom Queen in her junior year at Hughes and met Dean, her loving husband of 60+ years, there. Lee was very proud of her Cincinnati heritage - she was a Cincy gal all the way! Lee earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology from the University of Cincinnati, where she was an active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and was voted UC Prom Queen in her junior year, just like high in school. Lee and Dean continued to date during college and were married in Annunciation Church in Cincinnati in 1958. Lee and Dean's journey together began in South Carolina, where they started their family. For more than 20 years, Lee ran the family household in Ashland, Ohio, where she was a volunteer at St. Edward Catholic Church and active in community affairs. She was an avid reader, leader of the local book club and a supporter of the local library. Lee put many miles on the family wagon driving her kids to high school tennis matches and was renowned for her marathon fall leaf raking sessions in the front yard on Center St. She was an expert gardener and a great cook - an ardent advocate for achieving better health through nutrition and exercise. In 1983, Lee, Dean and the family moved to Greeley, Colorado, where she continued her church volunteer work at St. Mary Catholic Church and her "Kappa" activities. While she struggled at first with the dryness of the high desert climate and western geography, she eventually accepted the West as home and embraced the natural beauty of Colorado. She and Dean were very fortunate to make many great friendships here. Lee loved going to Boulder and Rocky Mountain National Park the most. She also enjoyed taking a shopping trip to Cherry Creek now and then and attending the 4th of July Rodeo in Greeley every year, despite not having an ounce of cowgirl in her. Lee was a dedicated spouse and an excellent mother, supporting her husband in his career and raising three loving children. She was totally unselfish and always willing to help others. She is survived by her ever-adoring husband, Dean, her daughter Katherine Struzenberg (husband Bennett), and two sons Steven (wife Kathy) and Chris (wife Carolina). Four loving grandchildren - Emily and Andrew Struzenberg and Gabriela and Felipe Moore - will miss their grandmother dearly. Lee is also survived by her two siblings, Dr. Eric J. Ritterhoff and Anna A. Staubitz. Due to the Covid-19 situation, there will be no funeral service held at St. Mary's in Greeley. Lee will be laid to rest in the Moore family plot in the Westchester Cemetery in Westchester, Ohio, following a small service which will be held there in the following days. A contribution in her name has been made to St. Edward Catholic Elementary School in Ashland, Ohio. Condolences may be made by emailing or calling Dean.

