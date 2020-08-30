1/
Elizabeth Schlagel
Betsy Schlagel, a retired teacher and long-time resident of Greeley, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2020 at the age of 89. At her request, cremation has taken place. Betsy was born in Denver, Colorado,the daughter of Florence M.and Edward H. Hughes. She graduated from the University of Denver in 1951 with a BA in Education. She taught Kindergarten, fifth, and second grades at Platte Valley Schools in Kersey, Co. and was beloved by both students and staff. She retired in 1988 from teaching. After retirement in 1988, she worked part-time as an Elder Care Advocate at North Range. She was married to Philip Schlagel for 25 years and was divorced in 1978, and has been with Vernon Spencer, who loved and cared for her until she died. Betsy is survived by her longtime companion Vernon Spencer; her children, Rosemary (Steve) Hantelman, Ed (Judy)Schlagel, and Tom (Janet) Schlagel, her grandchildren, Katie, Annie, Grace, Kelsey, Cade and Cole; her great-grandchildren, Lily, Aubree, William, Isaiah, and Avery. Betsy was very outgoing, social and great storyteller. She had a passion for teaching, enjoyed music and animals, and loved spending time with her family and friends and grandchildren. A private family Celebration of Life will be held in the future. To leave condolences with Betsy's family, please visit NCCcremation.com.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
