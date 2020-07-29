1/
Elmira Cudney
Elmira Cudney, 88, of Highland Ranch, Colorado passed away on July 26, 2020. Elmira was born in Weld County, Colorado on April 14, 1932 to parents Alex Martin, Jr and Anna Manweiler. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 63 years, Gerald (Jerry) Cudney, and brother Duane. She leaves behind sons Greg (Lolly) Cudney of Denver, CO and Todd (Cathy) Cudney of Nampa, Idaho, grandchildren Alex (Chelsey) Cudney of Minturn, CO and Lauren Cudney of Los Angeles, CA, and other loving family and friends. Elmira grew up on her family's farm in Severance, graduated from Windsor High School in 1950 and earned a scholarship to Colorado State College of Education (CSCE), graduating in 1954. It was there she met Jerry and they were married. She had a brief teaching career before starting a family. The young couple moved frequently for Jerry's successful sales career with Monroe Calculating Machines and returned to the Denver area for good in 1975. She was an active and faithful member of Lutheran Church of the Living Spirit for the past 45 years and enjoyed spending time with family, playing bridge, knitting, needlework, volunteering at the library, and her daily 2 mile walks. A family service will be held with hopes for a memorial service in the future. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.olingerchapelhill.com for the Cudney family. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Integrated Family Community Services, 3370 South Irving Street, Englewood, CO 80110-1816 www.ifcs.org/donate

Published in Greeley Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
