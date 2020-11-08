1/1
Elvia Gomez
1947 - 2020
Elvia R. Gomez, 72 of Greeley, passed away at her home on October 31, 2020. She was born on November 16, 1947 in El Salvador, to Jose Raul & Maria Amparo Flores. Elvia moved to Los Angeles in the 70's to pursue the American dream. She started a job at Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, and she climbed up to become Assistant Vice President. She traveled the world and got to experience many cultures. She loved her family and mostly her 3 granddaughter's who were her life. She gave them everything and adored them. She was loved, respected by everyone she was able to touch. She had a great sense of humor and loved her music. Her last job was at High Plains Library in Evans and she was also an election judge with Weld County. She truly loved not only her jobs, but her co-workers. She was detail oriented, very professional and loved to help everyone. She attended Our Lady of the Valley, Saint Peter's and Saint Mary's Catholic Churches. She had a tremendous amount of faith. Rosary will be held at 10:30 followed by Mass starting at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church, Windsor, CO. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Please visit Allnuttgreeley.com to share memories as well as condolences to the family.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Rosary
10:30 AM
Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church
