Eugene Alex Hettinger, 83, passed away at his home on Friday, October 30, 2020. He went peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born May 22, 1937 in Eaton, CO to Alexander and Clara Hettinger. Gene spent his early years on a farm in Eaton, CO and the family moved to Greeley, CO when he was in fifth grade. He graduated from College High School (Univ. High) in 1955 and married the love of his life in 1957. Gene worked many years for Monfort before beginning his firefighting career with the Greeley Fire Department. He retired from GFD as a Lieutenant after 23 years of service. Gene and Carolyn moved to Bellvue, CO in the Poudre Canyon where Gene worked for the Colorado Parks & Wildlife at the fish hatcheries. After seven years of service, he retired once again. Gene and Carolyn returned to Greeley and spent their summers working and living in the Poudre Canyon as campground hosts at Dutch George and The Narrows. After that adventure, Gene and Carolyn moved to Severance, CO to enjoy their retirement, their family, and most of all, their time together. After Carolyn passed away in 2016, Gene moved to Rigden Farm Senior Living apartments in Fort Collins, CO. Gene loved camping, fishing, puzzles, reading, and his family, but most of all, he loved holding hands and spending time with his "girlfriend" as he sometimes referred to Carolyn. They were an island of strength, love and commitment and are together again at last. A private family service will be held to honor and remember him. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Hettinger, his brother-in-law William Kahler, his son-in-law Richard Haflett, his parents, his grandparents, aunts and uncles. He is survived by his sister Patricia Kahler, his daughters Julie Sterkel and Kimberly Murphy and her husband Carl Speaker; his sons Mark Hettinger and his wife Suzette Hettinger and Michael Hettinger and his wife Tracy Hettinger, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, five nieces and nephews, and thirteen great nieces and nephews. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.adamsoncares.com

