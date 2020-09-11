Eugene Robb

Eugene Woodrow Robb, 89, of Greeley passed away on September 7, 2020 in Greeley. He was born on July 26, 1931 to Roy and Myrtle (Poole) Robb in Greeley. He attended Delta grade school and graduated from Kersey High School in 1949. Following high school he worked for PMA (Production Management Association) measuring farms and then Weld County Garage in the parts department before being drafted to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning, Gene went to work for the United States Post Office for 35 years, serving as a letter carrier and later was in charge of the fleet maintenance until his retirement. He served as state president of the Colorado NALC (National Association of Letter Carriers). On June 10, 1950 Gene married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Borgens. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this summer. He loved farming, raising sugar beets, corn, and pinto beans. He loved the Lord, serving as a Deacon and youth Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church in LaSalle. He then attended Sherwood Park Baptist Church and served there as a Deacon and teacher and was still attending there. Gene is survived by his wife Shirley, children; Randall Robb and wife Julie of Greeley, Sharlyne Kinnison and husband Randall of Beaverton, OR, and Kenneth Robb and wife Khrin of Greeley; 13 grandchildren; Brea, Kristen, Randi, Amy, Faith, Eric, Tyler, Mara, Nate, Seth, Zach, Drew, and Cole and 15 great-grandchildren with two more on their way. He was preceded in death by his son Kurtis, his brothers Kenneth and William, and his sisters Margaret, Mary and Joy. A Life Celebration will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Adamson Life Celebration Home. Private family interment at Linn Grove Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Sherwood Park Baptist Church in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.

