Eugene "Gene" Cross passed from this veil of tears to the afterlife on Saturday, October 10, 2020, age 76, in Windsor, Colorado. Gene was born December 26, 1943, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. He was in the Air Force for four years and served our country in Vietnam. Gene attended the University of Pittsburg and received a degree in Electrical Engineering. Gene has always said that his two best decisions in life were: one, marrying his wife Gayl Yvonne Craycraft on March 2, 1974, who passed away on June 28, 2013; and, his second-best decision was joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He is survived by his two sisters, Sylvia (Richard) and Susan (Robert) of Pennsylvania; and his brother, John (Linda) of Louisiana; and his brother-in-law, Paul of South Carolina; and four nephews and one niece. Gene also leaves behind many, many great friends and fellow Church members. He was preceded in death by his wife and one sister, Janice, his parents Paul Cross and Helen Ference Cross. Allnutt Funeral will handle the graveside services. For more information, please call Allnutt Funeral Services, 970-482-3208, in Fort Collins. You may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.

