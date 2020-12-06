On Thursday, November 19th, 2020, we sadly lost a pillar of our community when Mrs. Eva May Trujllo Bunjes, lovingly known as "mama May," passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Her contributions to the lives of many included 21 years as a Weld County Court Appointed Special Advocate for children with Life Stories and other charitable organizations: American Cancer Society
, Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and was a long time member of the Hispanic Women of Weld County. May continued to give tirelessly of herself even when she was ill and in need of a lung transplant. A long-time Greeley resident, she retired after 30 years of service from ATMOS energy and lived an active life with her husband Fred prior to being diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2014. In 2018, her disease had progressed significantly, and she needed a lung transplant. May was accepted to the transplant list for St. Joseph Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ, in June 2019, and was the blessed recipient of a double lung transplant that same month. She recovered well, living temporarily in Scottsdale, AZ, with her husband Fred, until moving back home that October with a new lease on life. Upon returning, she enjoyed quality time with family and friends. May cared deeply about the people in this community. With her new lungs, she continued her passion of volunteerism. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a woman of strong faith, praying for everyone she knew and many she didn't. May was a diehard Broncos Fan, sporting orange and blue every Sunday in the good years and the bad, never giving up hope that they would win another super bowl. Her brother Candy Trujillo was a long-time DJ host of a Spanish radio show on KFTM in Fort Morgan, CO. Following his death, she took over as host of the radio show in honor of her brother and his many fans. She continued his legacy for many years, until her health prevented her from continuing. Born in Brush, CO, to Ignacio and Jasinta Trujillo, May was the youngest of 12 children. She graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1968. She moved to Greeley in 1975 and married the love of her life, Fred Bunjes, in 1977. They had two beloved daughters, Jeanette and Jaime. Survived by her husband, Fred Bunjes, daughters, Jeanette Strumpf (Eric) and Jaime Bunjes, grandchildren, Tyler, John, Lily, and Brandon, and sisters, Nancy Rodarte, Sally Peterson, and Maria Ybarra, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ignacio and Jasinta Trujillo, in-laws, Martin and Lillian Bunjes, siblings, Candy Trujillo, Lucy Servin, Adam Trujillo, Alice Perez, Nick Trujillo, Rueben Trujillo, Carmelita Trujillo, and Rooney Trujillo. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of the many she touched. In honor of May's great service to this community, please consider making a donation to, or volunteering for one of the organizations she loved. Her family is eternally grateful to the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center for the successful lung transplant that gave them 18 cherished months with their loving mom, wife, grandmother, and friend. The family of her donor will forever be in their prayers. Due to COVID-19, a small private service will be held. Friends may leave condolences at www.AdamsonCares.com.