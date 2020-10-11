Evelyn Couchenour, 89 of Greeley, passed away in her home on October 6, 2020. Evelyn was born November 25, 1930 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Harold Vincent and Clara Gladys (Benson) Gray. She married Robert Couchenour in 1951. They were married for 57 years before he died in 2007. Evelyn was born and raised in Pennsylvania but raised their children in Rockville, MD. They retired in Hagerstown, MD, before moving to Greeley, CO in 2006 to be close to one of their daughters. After her children were raised, she worked as a secretary at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Evelyn was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #39 in Kennsington, Maryland, and Order of the Eastern Start #89 in Hagerstown, Maryland. She held the office of Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star while in the Kennsington Chapter. She was a member of Living Grace Baptist Church when she moved to Greeley. Evelyn was a very good singer and sang with the Greeley Keen-Agers. She also played the organ, enjoyed quilting and was a very talented seamstress. She is survived by her children, David Couchenour, Cindy (Steve) Gamet, and Debbie (William) Buckley; brother, John Gray; 15 Grandchildren; 16 Great-grandchildren; and one Great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sons Robert and James Couchenour; as well as her brothers Robert and Donald, and her sister Delores. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

