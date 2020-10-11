Evelyn Kollaritsch, 90, of Greeley, Colorado, formally of Mt. Prospect, Illinois, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 in Greeley. Evelyn was born on November 1st 1929 in Chicago. Evelyn worked 40 years as administrative assistant for a law firm in downtown Chicago. On January 25th 1969 Evelyn married Robert Kollaritsch. Robert preceded Evelyn in death, December 1982. Evelyn met Richard Froelicher and they spent many happy years together before his passing in 2002. Evelyn moved to Greeley to be closer to her sister, Trudy and family. Evelyn loved to listen to music and dance. She had a beautiful smile, loved her family and friends, her dogs Max and Scooby and her flower garden. Evelyn is survived by nieces, nephews, their families, Richard's children and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Kollaritsch; siblings, Trudy Lang, Cele Smentek, and Edward Szabela and companion Richard Froelicher. A Catholic Mass and Celebration of Life will be in Chicago, Illinois. To leave condolences with Evelyn's family visit NCCcremation.com

