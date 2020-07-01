Captain Farnum Leroy Smith Jr., 76, of Greeley, passed away on June 18, 2020 in Greeley, Colorado. He was born to Farnum Sr and Catherine (Angus) Smith on November 22, 1943 in Buffalo, New York. He proudly served and retired from the United States Air Force after serving more than 25 years. He completed one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. Farnum enjoyed running and coaching track at high school and college level. He enjoyed his time and volunteer work at the Greeley Train museum where he made many amazing friends. Above all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Farnum is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jane Smith; children, Daniel (Diane) Smith and Ron (Elizabeth) Kelly; grandchildren, Alex, Levi, Dawn, Samantha and Sarah; sibling, Ron (Donna) Smith, Carol (Larry) McClellan, Marilyn (Tom) Burns, and Margie (Max) Osceola. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Farnum Smith Jr. can be made out to the Wounded Warrior Project in Care Of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado 80634. To leave condolences for Fanum's family, www.adamsoncares.com Life Celebration Memorial will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley.
Published in Greeley Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.