Florence Maestas
1936 - 2020
Florence (Archibeque) Maestas, a lifetime resident of Pierce, CO, passed away Sep. 8 at the age of 84 surrounded by family at her home in Pierce. Florence is survived by her sons, Frank and Lynette Maestas, Mike and Barb Maestas and Chris and Nancy Maestas, grandsons Paul and Francine Maestas and Daniel Lopez, and granddaughters Shannon Timmons and Kristen Maestas. Florence was born in Pierce on July 24, 1936 to Matias and Mary (DeHerrera) Archibeque. On December 25, 1954 she married Frank Maestas during a ceremony in Ault, Colorado. Florence spent most of her career as a homemaker and working in the food service industry. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Florence loved crossword puzzles and spent a lifetime tending to her flower gardens around the family home. She was especially proud of her talents in the kitchen, always preparing green chili, tamales and tortillas for her family. Florence was preceded in death by her husband Frank, and grandsons Michael and Carlos Maestas. There will be a visitation for both Florence and Frank at the Northern Colorado Crematorium on Sep. 14 from 5-8 p.m. The graveside service for both will be on Sep. 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ault Cemetery. Florence was a loving wife, mother and friend to many. Her lively spirit and zest for life will be missed.

Published in Greeley Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Northern Colorado Crematorium
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ault Cemetery
