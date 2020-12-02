Floyd Joseph "Frosty" Foster, 87 of Greeley, passed away, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Greeley. He was born July 14,1933 in Lyman, Nebraska to Eliza and Frank Foster. He attended school in Lyman and Bayard Nebraska, graduating from Bayard High School in 1951. While growing up he worked many jobs and was known best for his work ethic. He was a shoeshine boy at Vern's Barber Shop, worked in the beet fields and for Halliburton Oil Company. In 1954 he married Marlene Sawyer in Lovell, Wyoming. The couple then moved to Johnstown, Colorado. To this union was born three daughters, Roxanne, Cynthia Kay and Sheri. Cindy passed away of Leukemia at the age of 3. The couple later divorced. Frosty worked at the Great Western Sugar Company for over 30 years in Johnstown, Eaton and Greeley. In 1981 Frosty married Gladys Alt. They enjoyed spending time up the Poudre Canyon in Glenn Echo and Mountain Greenery with their friends. If he was not in the mountains he was involved with his kids and grandkids activities. After retirement Frosty worked part time doing what he loved, gardening, nursery and landscape work. His final retirement was from Happy Life Gardens in Evans. Frosty moved into Brookdale Senior Living In the summer of 2019. There he made many new friends and received excellent care. Frosty was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Cynthia Kay Foster, Wife, Gladys Foster. He is survived by daughters Roxanne (Gary) Carsten, Sheri (Ted) Carlson of Eaton. Rod (Mary) Alt of Lubbock Texas. Terri (Shawn) Sullivan of Burlington, Colorado. Grandchildren: T.J. Carsten, Tara (John) Manolian, Krista Carlson, Kindra (Brett) Gillen, Kara Ford, Autumn (JC) Abbruzzi, Meagan (Logan) Ramseier, Bubba Sullivan. Great grandchildren: Harrison and Ozni Manolian, Cody Gillen, Mila and Leo Abbruzzi, Clara Ramseier. Services to celebrate Frosty's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Moser Funeral Service Chapel, 3501 S. 11th Avenue in Evans. An online obituary and guest book are at www.moserfuneralservice.com

